Police seize 935 pounds of compressed ganja in St Catherine

The police say they have made another dent in the drugs-for-guns trade between Jamaica and Haiti with a big ganja seizure in St Catherine.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, around 2 p.m yesterday, the St Catherine South police were carrying out operations in Planters district when a motor car was seen along a roadway.

The vehicle was checked and searched and more than 935 pounds of compressed ganja found inside.

No arrest was made.

However, the vehicle and the ganja were seized.

"The St Catherine South will continue to pursue persons involved in, and spaces used to conduct these illegal activities," said Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, head of operations for the St Catherine South Police Division.

