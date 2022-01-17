Police warn against fraudsters using image of Daryl Vaz to lure car buyers

The police are warning the public to be on alert for criminals using the name and image of Government Minister Daryl Vaz to lure potential car buyers with promises of 'good deals'.

"These persons are in no way connected to Vaz and do not have the authority to conduct business on his behalf," said a police spokesperson in a media release late Monday afternoon.

In a similar incident last year, 35-year-old Shawn Latham, a merchandiser of Knightsdale Drive, Kingston 19, was charged with obtaining money by false pretence and fraudulent conversion.

He is scheduled to reappear before the court in February.

The police say the public should be wary of unscrupulous persons and should always seek to do transactions through reputable businesses and official channels.

People conducting business of this nature are being encouraged to do so under the supervision of the police, or contact the nearest police station or 119 if they feel victimised.

