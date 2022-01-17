Several Westmoreland communities without piped water

The National Water Commission (NWC) says several Westmoreland communities are now out of water amid power supply issues.

This is because the Jamaica Public Service Company is carrying out a pole replacement exercise.

As a result, customers served by the Caledonia and Barneyside Relift stations in Westmoreland are currently without water.

Affected areas:

Barneyside

Sections of Cornwall Mountain

Cold Spring

Myers Hall

Mount Stewart

Darliston

Caledonia

Lennox Big Woods

Cottage

Ensfield

The NWC says service should be restored by 6 p.m. today.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com