Several Westmoreland communities without piped water
The National Water Commission (NWC) says several Westmoreland communities are now out of water amid power supply issues.
This is because the Jamaica Public Service Company is carrying out a pole replacement exercise.
As a result, customers served by the Caledonia and Barneyside Relift stations in Westmoreland are currently without water.
Affected areas:
Barneyside
Sections of Cornwall Mountain
Cold Spring
Myers Hall
Mount Stewart
Darliston
Caledonia
Lennox Big Woods
Cottage
Ensfield
The NWC says service should be restored by 6 p.m. today.
