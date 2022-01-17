Mon | Jan 17, 2022

Several Westmoreland communities without piped water

Published:Monday | January 17, 2022 | 1:03 PM

The National Water Commission (NWC) says several Westmoreland communities are now out of water amid power supply issues.

This is because the Jamaica Public Service Company is carrying out a pole replacement exercise.

As a result, customers served by the Caledonia and Barneyside Relift stations in Westmoreland are currently without water.

Affected areas: 
Barneyside
Sections of Cornwall Mountain
Cold Spring
Myers Hall
Mount Stewart
Darliston
Caledonia
Lennox Big Woods
Cottage
Ensfield 

The NWC says service should be restored by 6 p.m. today.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com