15 more COVID deaths, 1,548 new cases
Jamaica yesterday recorded 15 new COVID deaths.
Ten of the deaths were recorded in St Catherine, four in Kingston and St Andrew and one in St Thomas.
At the same time, there were 1,548 new cases with a positivity rate of 51.5 per cent.
Parish breakdown
Kingston and St Andrew - 545
St Catherine - 262
St James - 143
St Ann - 102
Westmoreland - 81
St Elizabeth - 75
Manchester - 72
Clarendon - 61
St Thomas - 56
Trelawny - 50
Hanover - 42
Portland - 39
St Mary - 20
Meanwhile, hospitalisations have now reached 540 with 84 patients moderately ill, 50 severely ill and 11 critically ill.
