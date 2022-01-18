15 more COVID deaths, 1,548 new cases

Jamaica yesterday recorded 15 new COVID deaths.

Ten of the deaths were recorded in St Catherine, four in Kingston and St Andrew and one in St Thomas.

At the same time, there were 1,548 new cases with a positivity rate of 51.5 per cent.

Parish breakdown

Kingston and St Andrew - 545

St Catherine - 262

St James - 143

St Ann - 102

Westmoreland - 81

St Elizabeth - 75

Manchester - 72

Clarendon - 61

St Thomas - 56

Trelawny - 50

Hanover - 42

Portland - 39

St Mary - 20

Meanwhile, hospitalisations have now reached 540 with 84 patients moderately ill, 50 severely ill and 11 critically ill.

