Growth & Jobs | Successful businessman seeks to motivate students by giving back to alma mater

Andrae Artwell, a former St Catherine High School student who is now a successful entrepreneur in the United States, donated two school rings to the institution’s 2021 top achievers last Wednesday.

The passionate old boy, who graduated in 2007, expressed a sense of pride at being able to give back to the place that had contributed to his professional advancements, referring to his alma mater as his “first love” and “heart beat”.

Artwell, who has made considerable donations to the school for the benefit of students in need since 2018, told The Gleaner that giving back to one’s past institution is of great importance as “education is a must, and everybody needs to be rewarded [in doing] good. It’s just quality for quality,” he said, adding that such initiatives give students an extra push to keep working hard and pursuing their goals.

His company, Artwell’s Body Art, which was founded in 2016 and has four locations in the United States as well as an online presence, focuses on creating high-end jewellry pieces that will last a long time for their customers.

Artwell, who perceives jewellry to be an art form, stated that he hopes to expand his business islandwide to cater to other schools by providing a more modern approach to making school rings to which youngsters will gravitate and be excited to wear on a daily basis.

“[So] that every time you look pan yuh finger you remind yourself say ‘a di book me really study and get this’,” he said.

The elegant gold rings awarded to Carla Plunkett, the school’s former head girl, and Kemar Gunning, valedictorian for the graduating class of 2021, serve as a daily reminder for the two to be driven to aim high in their academic endeavours.

Plunkett told The Gleaner that it is a warm feeling to be recognised even though she has left the institution. Receiving this token, she shared, could serve as an example to other students at St Catherine High School to “strive for excellence and just push forward” as even if they do not receive recognition in this manner, their efforts would not be in vain in the future.

Plunkett completed nine Caribbean Secondary Education Certificates (CSEC) – six grade ones, two grade twos, and a grade three - along with eight Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) – five grade ones, two grade twos, and a grade three. She is now pursuing a degree in biochemistry at The University of the West Indies.

Gunning, who is now in grade 12, received a total of nine CSEC subjects, with five grade ones, two grade twos, and two grade threes. Gunning, beaming with delight, exclaimed that the unexpected gift made his day as “not a lot of people like giving back to their schools”, he said. It is for this reason that he lauds the efforts of Artwell.

He said the gift would serve as a forever reminder to strive for excellence in everything that he does.