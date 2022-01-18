Men accused of $2 million corned beef theft arrested, charged

The four men accused of stealing three pallets of corned beef worth $2 million have now each been charged with simple larceny and conspiracy to commit simple larceny.

The products were stolen from a warehouse on Salt Pond Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Wednesday, January 5.

Accused thieves:

1. Richard Jarrett, 26, receivables clerk

2. Tahj-J Russell, 21, loss prevention officer

3. Tordel Henry, 30, loss prevention officer of Westchester, Portmore, St Catherine

4. Jermaine Johnson, 32, security officer of Angels Grove, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

They are to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday, February 23.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com