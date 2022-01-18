Nightly curfews for Westmoreland ZOSO communities

The police have announced nightly curfews for the Westmoreland communities of Russia as well as Dalling and Dexter streets which were on Sunday declared Zones of Special Operations (ZOSO).

The curfews will run from 6 p.m each evening to 5 a.m. the following day.

The police say movements will be restricted to essential workers and other individuals with emergency situations and legitimate reasons to be on street.

"Each situation will be assessed and where necessary, the approval will be granted by the ground commander," said a spokesperson for the police Corporate Communications Unit in a statement Tuesday.

All businesses operating in the area will remain closed during the period of the curfew.

The police say in order to minimise delays at checkpoints, persons are encouraged to present an official identification such as a passport, driver's licences or national ID.

Essential workers should carry their work identification cards.

