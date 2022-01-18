Portland's most wanted man nabbed in police-military operation

Gareth Davis/Gleaner Writer

Portland's most wanted man Elroy Griffiths has been captured after more than two years on the run.

Griffiths, 52, was held at a house during a joint police-military operation on Tuesday in the farming community of Caenwood, near Hope Bay in the parish.

He had altered his appearance and was sporting a dread-locked hairstyle.

A woman, who is believed to be his girlfriend, was also arrested during the early morning operation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She is expected to be charged for harbouring a fugitive.

"We are warning citizens that harbouring a fugitive is a serious offence for which they can be charged," said Kenneth Chin, Superintendent of Police for the Portland Police Division.

Griffiths, alias Greg, went into hiding in August 2019 after the murder of his common-law wife Maureen Johnson.

According to the police, Griffiths had a dispute with Johnson on the night of August 20, 2019, when she was stabbed to death and her three bedroom house set ablaze in the Olivier Housing Scheme in Buff Bay.

Her burnt body was later found on the verandah.

In September, Griffiths, was listed as Portland's most wanted man.

Chin is urging residents of Portland to continue being vigilant and to bring to the attention of the police, wanted, suspicious or strange persons or activities in their communities.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com