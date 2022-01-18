Update | Barbados Court denies injunction seeking to stop general election

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados:

High Court Judge Justice Cicely Chase on Tuesday night ruled that the Court had no jurisdiction to hear an injunction to stop Wednesday's general election.

The injunction was filed by the Barbados Sovereign Party's Philip Nathanial Catlyn on the grounds that more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients are being denied their constitutional right to vote.

Catlyn claims that the exclusion of the COVID-19 positive citizens from the election breaches Section 6 of the Representation of the People Act, which enshrines the right of eligible residents and citizens to vote.

But the judge said the injunction was incorrectly filed as it ought to have been brought before an election court.

A total of 108 candidates, representing seven political parties and nine independents will contest Wednesday's poll.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Political observers say it will be a straight fight between the ruling Barbados Labour Party and the Democratic Labour Party.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com