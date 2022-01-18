Water bills going up February

The National Water Commission (NWC) says there will be a slight increase in its water, sewerage and service rates for the February 2022 billing cycle.

According to the NWC, the rate adjustment is the result of increases in the cost of electricity.

The NWC says based on these costs, there has been a 4.07 percentage point increase in the Price Adjustment Mechanism (PAM) rate to be applied to customers' bills.

PAM is an indexation mechanism applied to the water, sewerage and service charges.

It is applied to customers' bills on a monthly basis and is designed to capture changes in electricity costs, foreign exchange rates and the consumer price index in order to preserve the NWC's real revenue.

