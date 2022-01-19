Child dies after being forgotten in father's car at police station
Andre Williams/Staff Reporter
Heartbreaking.
It's been a rough 24 hours for a St Elizabeth police sergeant whose one-year-old daughter died after she was left locked up in his car at the Black River Police Station while he worked.
The father, who is a detective sergeant, told investigators that he should have taken the child to a day-care centre but forgot and went straight to work at 8 o'clock yesterday morning.
Hours later, the child was found unconscious and was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The incident has also left cops at the Black River Police Station traumatised.
