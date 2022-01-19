COVID hospitalisations race past 550 as 1,098 cases, 4 more deaths recorded

COVID-19 hospitalisations have now hit 577 as Jamaica recorded an additional four deaths and 1,098 new infections on Tuesday.

A day earlier, there were 540 hospitalisations.

Hospitals are now only accepting emergency cases as more people turn up for treatment.

Of the 577 hospitalisations up to Tuesday, 134 patients were moderately ill, 54 severely ill and 20 critically ill.

Meanwhile, Tuesday's COVID positivity rate was at 60.3 per cent.

Parish breakdown

Kingston and St Andrew - 380

St Catherine - 204

St James - 131

Clarendon - 68

St Mary - 65

Portland - 48

St Thomas - 44

Manchester - 39

Westmoreland - 30

Trelawny - 30

Hanover - 26

St Ann - 26

St Elizabeth - 7



