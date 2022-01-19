Fire at Washington Boulevard building

Firefighters from three Corporate Area stations are now working to contain a major fire at the Bronstorph Square building on the Washington Boulevard near the Rubis gas station.

The fire began at a radiator shop around 8 a.m. and quickly spread.

More details soon

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com