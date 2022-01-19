Gas prices going up by $3.06 per litre Thursday

Gas prices are going up on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery Petrojam says the cost of 87 and 90 gasoline, kerosene and ultra low sulphur diesel will each go up by $3.06 per litre.

This means a litre of 87 gasoline will now be sold for $169.18.

A litre of 90 gasoline will be sold for $174.64.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will be sold for $174.54 per litre.

Kerosene will go for $144.92 per litre.

Meanwhile, cooking gas will also be going up.

Propane will be sold for $58.00 a litre to be sold for $72.97 and butane for $83.58.

