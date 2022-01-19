PROVEN donates supplies to public hospitals

Although national vaccination efforts have begun, the healthcare sector is still being stressed as a result of the rising number of COVID-19 infections locally.

With the resulting increase in hospitalisations, the team at PROVEN recognised the critical importance for medical supplies and provided support to the Cornwall Regional and Mandeville Regional hospitals by way of donating masks, cleaning agents, hand towels and other essential items.

On receipt of these donations, both hospital CEOs expressed their gratitude to the PROVEN Wealth team. “The Cornwall Regional Hospital is extremely grateful for the donation which will help us to continue to maintain good infection control standards which is critical at this time. Thank you, PROVEN,” said Charmaine Beckford, CEO of the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

JUST IN TIME

“This could have not come at a better time, especially given the overcrowded nature of the hospital due to the virus,” added Alwyn Miller, CEO of the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

According to PROVEN’s Mandeville branch manager, Paul Ebanks, the COVID-19 support to the hospitals aligns with the bank’s social mandate in contributing to community development. “Upon receiving the call from Mr Miller, regarding the needs of the hospital, we coordinated with regional supplier Neil’s Bulk Chemicals to provide some of the much-needed supplies,” Ebanks stated.

“We understood the need and I am proud to be a part of an organisation that stands ready to assist when possible. I would implore all companies in corporate Jamaica to pitch in as much as they can to alleviate the strain on the hospitals and our health system as we continue to navigate this pandemic,” he added.