Bail extended for popular producer ShabDon on bribery charge

A corporate area judge has extended the bail for dancehall producer ShabDon who is accused of attempting to bribe a cop in a firearm case.

ShabDon, whose real name is Linval Thompson, is to return to court on March 28.

He is charged with breaching the Corruption Prevention Act after allegedly offering a cop $2 million to remove an illegal firearm from his grey Mercedes-Benz before it was searched by the police.

This morning, the court was told that the case file was incomplete.

The corruption charge arose after the police intercepted a vehicle in which Thompson and Romaro Scott were travelling in Old Harbour, St Catherine, on October 14 last year.

The police were reportedly in search of two suspects who were conspiring to commit a murder and based on their intelligence felt that an illegal weapon was in the car.

The following day, Thompson was inside the Criminal Investigations Office in the company of the complainant, a policeman, when he allegedly offered $2 million to remove an object from his motor vehicle before it was to be searched by experts.

The complainant reportedly declined the alleged offer and subsequently informed his supervisors of the offer.

There were no eyewitnesses to the alleged attempt by Thompson to corrupt the process.

Thompson was subsequently charged with bribery.

He and Scott were also charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Attorney-at-law Donahue Martin is representing the producer.

