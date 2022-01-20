Thu | Jan 20, 2022

Corporate Hands | Caribbean Cement donates book vouchers to children

Published:Thursday | January 20, 2022 | 12:08 AM
Contributed
Managing Director of Caribbean Cement Company Limited, Yago Castro (second right), presents a book voucher to principal of North Street Primary School, Cecele Smythe (left), at a handover ceremony at the cement company’s Sports Club on Tuesday. Others (from second left) are student Zachary Palmer and Executive Director of MultiCare Youth Foundation Alicia Glasgow-Gentles. The cement company donated $1.4million in book vouchers as part of its social impact programme to assist students in communities in proximity to its operations, in view of the resumption of face-to-face classes.
Contributed
Managing Director of Caribbean Cement Company Limited, Yago Castro (second right), presents a book voucher to principal of Paradise Street Basic School, Tericka Grant (left), at a handover ceremony at the cement company’s Sports Club on January 18. Others (from second left) are student Jahair Heman and Executive Director of MultiCare Youth Foundation Alicia Glasgow-Gentles. The cement company donated $1.4million in book vouchers as part of its social impact programme to assist students in communities in proximity to its operations.
