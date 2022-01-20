Thu | Jan 20, 2022

Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation gifts home with supplies

Published:Thursday | January 20, 2022 | 1:50 PM
Marcia Tucker (left), manager of the Strathmore Home accepts supplies from Zoey-Mae Brown, project administrator, Enterprise Project Management Office, NCB.
Contributed
