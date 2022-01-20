Search intensifies for missing St Thomas woman

The St Thomas police have intensified their search for 25-year-old Abigail Jackson who has been missing since Sunday.

The search is being conducted by members of the St Thomas Police Division, the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Canine Division, the Jamaica Fire Department and community members.

Jackson lived in Miami Lane, Heartease in St Thomas.

The police say she disappeared from her home between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Community members say Jackson is not very well known as she recently moved to the community where she was staying with family.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent Courtney Coley says there are no leads at this time.

"Initially searches were limited to the premises and immediate environs. Today, we have extended that search to up in the hills and adjoining areas," he said.

The Gleaner understands that the man who made the initial missing person report has been taken into custody for questioning.

- Shanna Monteith

