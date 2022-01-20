Update | Kingston family court reopens for emergency cases only

The Kingston and St Andrew Family Court reopens today but will only be facilitating emergency matters.

It was closed on Monday to facilitate deep cleaning after some staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The court will hear matters including child maintenance, domestic violence, children in conflict with the law and any other matter deemed to be an emergency by a Judge of the Family Court.

The public will be advised when the court resumes full operation.

For further information, persons may contact the Court Administration Division at 876-754-8337 or toll free at 1-888-429-5269 or via email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com