ATL Automotive Group opens $500m bodyworks facility in MoBay

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE POTENTIAL for economic growth in Montego Bay was boosted on Wednesday with the official opening of the ATL Automotive Group’s brand new ATL Bodyworks body shop facility, valued at $500 million, in the western city’s Bogue community.

The new body shop is equipped with 15 bays and the latest in automotive technology, and will provide services to include major accident repair, cosmetic fixes and complete vehicle customisation options.

It has already provided significant employment for local residents, as 150 persons were employed during its construction and another 20 trained personnel will be employed for its day-to-day operations.

Adam Stewart, executive chairman of the ATL Automotive Group, described Wednesday’s opening ceremony as an example of the pursuit of excellence put forward by his late father, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, the founder of the ATL Group of Companies.

“My father founded the ATL Group in 1968. He put in the work night and day up until his last breath and he never gave up in the pursuit of excellence. For me, this is an incredible moment, because the ATL Group, or the Sandals Group, or Stewart Enterprises, are simply a confluence of pieces coming together,” said Stewart.

“The common thread behind all of it is a belief system, belief in this country and in the people of this country, and belief that out of this country we can lead and stand on the world stage,” Stewart added. “Everything to do with the automotive industry has been a big dream come true for me and I am incredibly proud of everything we have been able to achieve in the ATL Company.”

The ATL Automotive Group currently employs over 500 people, a significant jump from the 50 employees it started with in 1968. In addition, the company has retained its employees in spite of the general downsizing many workplaces have experienced due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

LAUDED FOR SERVICE

Janet Silvera, president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce, lauded Stewart and the ATL Automotive Group for standing by its mandate of providing higher-quality service for all Jamaicans.

“While most companies choose to ‘shadow the brake’ (be cautious), ATL is choosing to press the gas. I must pay respect to ATL’s continued raising of the bar, and when it comes to standing by their company mantra, ‘Jamaica deserves better’, it is truly reflected here,” Silvera said in reference to the company’s new bodyworks facility.

“It is a true testament of the indelible leadership that is now synonymous with the Stewart family,” Silvera added.

Meanwhile, Montego Bay’s Deputy Mayor Richard Vernon hailed the opening of the bodyworks facility as an indicator of Jamaica’s economic viability.

“Today is a great day for the city of Montego Bay and I am pleased that this new facility brings expansive economic growth to Montego Bay. There is no doubt that Jamaica remains open for business,” Vernon said.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com