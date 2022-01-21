Manchester shooting case involving soldier, brother transferred to circuit court

Tamara Bailey/Gleaner Writer

The criminal case involving a Jamaica Defence Force soldier and his brother implicated in a shooting incident last year has been transferred to the Manchester Circuit Court.

The soldier, Hopeton Chambers, and his brother Anthony Chambers, are charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

It is alleged that approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, the brothers attacked a man at a shop in St Toolis where he was with relatives.

The police were alerted and the brothers were intercepted along the main road as they tried to escape.

One firearm was seized.

The complainant was immediately rushed to a hospital.

The brothers were granted bail on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in the amount of $450,000 each.

When they appeared in the Manchester Parish Court today, their bail was extended.

As conditions of their bail, they must report to the Spanish Town Police Station, remain outside of Manchester unless for court matters and refrain for contacting the complainant.

The Chambers brothers are scheduled to appear in the Manchester Circuit Court on Thursday May 12, 2022.

