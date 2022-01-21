NWC says McNie water woes should end next Friday

The National Water Commission (NWC) says service to customers served by the McNie Facility in St Ann should be restored by next week Friday.

Customers in McNie and Douglas Castle have been having low pressure or no water at all because the system is being repaired.

The NWC says it is taking up to seven days to complete the restoration.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com