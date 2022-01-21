Police having tough time solving murder of autistic MoBay child

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

Deputy Commissioner in charge of crime Fitz Bailey says police investigators are having a tough time seeking to solve last week's murder of a nine-year-old autistic boy in St James.

Senior detectives from the police crime headquarters have been assisting in the probe.

"It is proving to be very difficult," Bailey told reporters at a crime scene in Trelawny this morning.

"The police have to be doing some extra ordinary situation to get the support that they need, but the investigation is ongoing and we are going to ensure that we get to the bottom of it," he continued, but offered no detail.

Gabriel King was abducted from his mother along the Tucker Main Road in the parish on January 13.

They were travelling in the woman's Audi motor car when they were pounced upon by men as they slow down to navigate a rough section of the roadway.

The men reportedly punched the woman in the face, pulled her from the vehicle and drove away with the little boy.

Shortly after, the vehicle was found abandoned off the Fairfield Main Road, in Montego Bay.

The boy was in the back of the car with his throat slashed.

