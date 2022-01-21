Triple murder in Trelawny

Police detectives are now on the scene of a triple murder in Bounty Hall in Trelawny.

About 1.30 a.m last night, the victims had reportedly just returned from a party in Wakefield when they were attacked.

Two of the victims died on the spot and the third at a hospital.

Details soon.

