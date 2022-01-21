Twenty guns, 40 magazines seized at MoBay airport

Twenty handguns and 40 magazines have been seized at the cargo section at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

The weapons and magazines were packed in a cardboard box.

Investigators are working to find the people linked to the shipment.

Head of the Area One Police, Assistant Commissioner Clifford Chambers said a joint investigation is underway by the Jamaica Customs Agency, the St James Police Division and the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch.

"Whilst this puts a dent in the gun smuggling operation, we want to advise that irrespective of how organised these criminals are and the different levels of their involvement, all efforts will be made to apprehend them and lay charges on them," said Chambers.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said the weapons and magazines were found during routine checks.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com