Florida diaspora rescues Riversdale Health Centre

The operations at the 105-year-old Riversdale Health Centre in St Catherine have been strengthened under the Adopt-A-Clinic programme.

It was made possible by members of the diaspora based in Florida, USA.

Jamaica’s consul general in Miami, Oliver Mair, committed $3 million for the next three years.

Mair said it was an exercise of loyalty to the health sector, especially because of the stress on the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a partnership geared at strengthening the service delivery at the community level,” Mair said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said that Riversdale is the second health centre to benefit from Florida-diaspora funding under the Adopt-A-Clinic programme. The centre in Port Antonio, Portland was the first.

Medical officer of health for St Catherine, Dr Francia Prosper-Chen, commended the group’s philanthropy.

“At a time when health delivery has become very challenging, these types of assistance are welcomed,” Prosper-Chen said.

“We are thankful for any additional help given at a time when every aspect of health delivery has its own sets of challenges.”

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton said the gesture was encouraging and timely.

“We are at a time when any positive contribution to the health and wellness sector is crucial to the continued survival of healthcare,” Tufton said.

“When donors overseas see it fit to donate, then it is even more meaningful.”

The programme will raise $1 million in funds every year for upkeep, including painting and basic repairs. However, additional support such as gloves and other such items would also be distributed, Mair said.

Registered midwife Natalie Walker said the commitment to the institution was appreciated.

The century-old institution has a staff complement of 16 and sees approximately 300 people monthly.

rasbert.turner.gleanerjm.com