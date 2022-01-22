Four more COVID deaths, 1,010 new cases

Jamaica on Friday recorded another four COVID-related deaths as infections surged by 1,010 while hospitals exceeded their capacities to exceed isolated patients.

According to the Health Ministry, the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew recorded the most cases.

Parish breakdown

* Kingston and St Andrew - 292

* St Catherine - 217

* St James - 94

* St Mary - 83

* St Ann - 72

* Trelawny - 51

* St Thomas - 49

* St Elizabeth - 46

* Hanover - 36

* Westmoreland - 23

* Manchester - 20

* Portland - 15

* Clarendon - 10

The positivity rate was 52. 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in hospital reached 553.

Some 124 were moderately ill, 65 severely ill and 22 critically ill.

