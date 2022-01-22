JCF reports increase in domestic violence amid COVID pandemic

JIS:

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting an increase in domestic violence during the COVID pandemic.

The JCF did not provide supporting statistics but is encouraging victims to report incidents of domestic violence.

"Do not bear it alone," said detective inspector Georgia Lowe of the Community Safety and Security Branch.

The JCF currently has 10 domestic violence centres in Kingston, Clarendon, St Ann, St Catherine, St Elizabeth, St Mary, St Thomas, and Westmoreland.

Lowe said the JCF has officers trained in conflict resolution who are able to defuse situations before they become violent.

"Mediating is a big part of what we do,” she said.

Head of the Public Safety and Security Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gary McKenzie is also encouraging men affected by domestic violence to report it.

“We usually have the men who shy away from coming forward and reporting. So, I want to encourage them, encourage us as men, that let us not sit down and be shy in terms of seeking help,” he said.

