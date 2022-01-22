Public hospitals exceed COVID bed capacity

The Health Ministry is reporting that COVID beds at public hospitals across the island are now at full capacity.

This comes as Jamaica continues to register a daily increase in COVID-19 infections and associated hospital admissions.

The ministry said, for the week of January 14 to 20, daily COVID-19 hospitalisations increased from 686 to 828.

At the same time, latest figures show that of the 16,830 healthcare workers, 669 or some 4 per cent have reported ill due to COVID-19.

On Monday, the Health Ministry announced that starting Wednesday, January 19, all public hospitals would restrict services to emergency-care only.

Currently, 14 hospitals are in the red alert zone of COVID-19 isolation capacity.

Of this number, nine hospitals have surpassed 100 per cent of their COVID-19 isolation.

Hospitals surpassing COVID bed capacity:

Savanna-la-mar Port Maria St Ann's Bay Annotto Bay Mandeville Regional May Pen Lionel Town University Hospital of the West Indies Spanish Town

The remainder are over 85 per cent capacity, affecting their ability to house COVID-19 patients.

In relation to general capacity, five hospitals are in the red alert zone, which means that these facilities have exceeded 84 per cent coverage.

Another six hospitals are being classified under the amber alert zone, with usage of over 74 per cent of capacity.

The ministry continues to urge Jamaicans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at any of the over 250 access points available across the island.

