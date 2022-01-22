St Catherine police nab robbery suspect, urge victims to report to them

The Catherine South Police are appealing to robbery victims in the division to make an official report.

A man alleged to be a major player in a series of robberies was arrested during a series of predawn operations in Newland, Portmore, St Catherine, on Friday.

He is to face an identification parade soon.

During Friday morning's operations, a Revolver with three rounds of ammunition and a fully loaded .380 pistol were seized.

Operations officer for St Catherine South Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, said it is important that robbery victims contact the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"The St Catherine South police continue to pursue people who are involved in act of robberies and other crimes, especially in recent weeks," he said.

Victims may contact the Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-949-8422, Crime Stop, or the police 119 emergency number.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com