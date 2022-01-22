Two men arrested in connection with highway murder
Published:Saturday | January 22, 2022 | 1:16 PM
Two men are now in police custody in connection with a murder on the North-South Highway in St Catherine last night.
Members of the Jamaica Defence Force travelling on the highway were alerted by a motorist who reportedly saw a body being dumped from a silver Nissan Sylphy.
The soldiers pursued the vehicle and intercepted it.
It is reported that blood was in the vehicle.
A Taurus revolver was also found in the car and the body found a short distance away.
The suspects are both of St Catherine addresses.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com