Two men arrested in connection with highway murder

Members of the Jamaica Defence Force travelling on the highway were alerted by a motorist who reportedly saw a body being dumped from a silver Nissan Sylphy.

Two men are now in police custody in connection with a murder on the North-South Highway in St Catherine last night.

The soldiers pursued the vehicle and intercepted it.

It is reported that blood was in the vehicle.

A Taurus revolver was also found in the car and the body found a short distance away.

The suspects are both of St Catherine addresses.

