Police list 10 men wanted for St Catherine crimes

The police have listed several men wanted in connection with serious crimes committed in St Catherine.

The police say the men should immediately turn in themselves to the Portmore Police.

They are:

1. Sheldon Wright, otherwise called 'Bwoy', 27, of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11. He is wanted in connection with a murder in Naggo Head, St. Catherine as well as illegal possession of firearm. He frequents Naggo Head and Bridgeport in St. Catherine as well as Spanish Town Road in Kingston 111.

2. Rudolph Shaw, otherwise called 'Boxer', 26, of Ponzy Crescent, Longsville Park in Clarendon. He is wanted for absconding bail.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

3. Mario Barnes, otherwise called 'Cheson', 24, of Golf, Gregory Park in St. Catherine. He is wanted for a murder committed in Gregory Park, St. Catherine.

4. Marlon Barnett, otherwise called 'Shortman' or 'Jamo', 41, of Golf, Gregory Park in St. Catherine and Tivoli Gardens in Kingston. He is wanted in relation to a shooting in Central Village in St Catherine.

5. Barington Campbell, otherwise called 'Coolie', 32, of Central Road in Central Village, St. Catherine. He is wanted in connection with a shooting in Central Village, St. Catherine.

6. Marky Mitchell, otherwise called 'Puddie', of Pen Way, Passagefort in St Catherine. He is wanted in connection with a murder committed in March 2020.

7. Marcus Mitchell, of Pen Way in Passagefort, St Catherine. He is wanted in connection with a murder committed in March 2020.

8. Manton Brown, 41, of Aires Close in Portmore, St Catherine. He is wanted in connection with a murder committed in April 2017.

9. Damion Henry, otherwise called 'Devil', 21, of Burke Road in Old Harbour, St Catherine. He is wanted in connection with a 2013 murder. He frequents Darliston in Westmoreland and Portmore, St Catherine.

10. Stokely Collins, otherwise called 'Peppa', 49, of Windsor Heights in Central Village, St Catherine. He is wanted in connection with a shooting in March 2020. He frequents Bull Bay, St Andrew.

The police say anyone knowing the whereabouts of these men is asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

Citizens are also reminded that it is a crime to harbour fugitives.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com