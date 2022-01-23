Police probing murder of Portmore senior citizen

The St Catherine South police are searching for clues into the murder of a 66-year-old woman and the injury of a pedal cyclist in Naggo Head, Portmore, St Catherine on Friday.

Sharon Ricketts, a vendor of Cassinor Drive in Naggo Head was killed in her house as gunmen opened fire on the building around 7:45 p.m.

The perpetrators had just shot and injured a man who was riding his bicycle along the roadway.

The gunmen escaped and both injured persons were taken to the hospital, where Ricketts was pronounced dead.

The man was admitted for treatment.

