Power outage affecting water supply in parts of Manchester

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that, operations at its Two Meetings pumping facility are currently affected by a Jamaica Public Service Company power outage.

The NWC says regular water supply will return as soon as the power supply is restored.

Areas affected include Baillieston, Two Meetings and surrounding communities.

