St James studio engineer arrested on gun charge

Twenty-six-year-old studio engineer Jabari Campbell has been arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Campbell, otherwise called 'Oney' of Retirement in Granville, St James was arrested on Saturday.

The police say about 6:30 a.m. they executed a search warrant at Campbell's house and found a 9 millimetre pistol with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds under a bed.

Campbell was arrested and later charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

