111 murders in 22 days, police statistics show

The police say 111 people have been murdered in Jamaica in the first 22 days of the New Year.

According to the latest police statistics on serious crimes posted on the website of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, this is a 19.4 per cent increase year on year.

For the corresponding period in 2021, Jamaica recorded 93 murders.

The St James is the most murderous parish with 21 killings since the start of the year.

In Westmoreland, there have been 12 murders, a five-fold increase.

St Catherine South recorded 11 homicides and St Catherine North, 10.

Kingston Eastern saw nine killings.

St Mary and Portland are the only divisions without a murder.

Reports of shootings, robberies, rapes and break-ins year on year are down.

- Andre Williams

