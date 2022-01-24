1,117 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Jamaica on Sunday recorded 1,117 additional COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 120,682.

Of the new infections, 660 are women and 457 are men, with ages ranging from seven days and 103 years.

A total of 3,355 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has moved to 48%.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 245

* Kingston and St Andrew - 227

* St James - 156

* St Ann - 116

* Trelawny - 81

* Westmoreland - 48

* Clarendon - 44

* Manchester - 44

* St Mary - 39

* Hanover - 33

* St Thomas - 32

* St Elizabeth - 28

* Portland - 24

Meanwhile, five more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,599.

The deceased are:

* A 75-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation.

* A 79-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation.

* A 72-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation.

* A 70-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation.

* A 75-year-old woman from St Catherine.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between September 2021 and January 2022.

And one more fatality has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the figure to 204.

Six additional deaths are under investigation, increasing the tally to 379.

In the meantime, there were 189 more recoveries, increasing the total to 68,463.

Some 546 persons are in hospital with 132 being moderately ill, 61 severely ill and 27 critically ill.

And 25,594 persons are at home in quarantine.

