Businessman murdered in St Mary

The police in St Mary are on a manhunt for the gunman who shot and killed 45-year-old businessman Wayne Williams near his house in Charles Town on Sunday.

Superintendent in charge of the St Mary Police division Bobette Morgan has indicated that Williams was raking up a property adjacent to his house at about 11:00 a.m. when two loud explosions were heard.

A man was shortly after seen entering his house.

The man reportedly held up the businessman's common-law wife at gunpoint and demanded Williams' licensed firearm.

The woman was allegedly roughed up by the gunman and she reportedly retrieved the licensed gun and handed it over to the culprit.

The woman also reported that after the man left, she heard another explosion outside the house.

The gunman reportedly made his escape on foot in nearby bushes.

The police were called in and upon their arrival, the body of the businessman was seen lying on its side with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

The police say the suspect is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches tall, slim built and appears to have bleached skin.

Last year, St Mary recorded a total of 27 murders and 32 homicides in 2020.

- Gareth Davis Snr

