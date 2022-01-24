Clansman Gang Trial | Cop testifies about gun attack on police team

A police constable this morning testified at the Clansman-One Don Gang trial that an illegal weapon was seized from one of the alleged top shooters in the gang after he opened fire on a police team.

The police witness testified in the Home Circuit Court that he recovered a Sig Sauer .45 pistol and a magazine containing six cartridges from defendant Tareek James, otherwise called 'CJ'.

James, the alleged personal bodyguard of the reputed leader of One Don Gang, Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, reportedly exited from a vehicle at the intersection of Barrack and King streets in Spanish Town, St Catherine about 6:00 p.m. on November 7, 2017, and then fired at the police, the witness testified.

According to the police witness, he and two other policemen were on mobile patrol in Rivoli in Spanish Town when they observed a Nissan Latio motor car that looked suspicious.

The witness testified that they tried to intercept the car but it drove away and shortly after James disembarked from the vehicle after it slowed down and fired at the police and ran.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The witness said he gave chase and while pursuing James he fired at him and he had to take cover by dropping to the ground.

He said when the firing stopped he chased James into a yard where he hid under a piece of board.

The witness said that when he approached where James was hiding he saw him trying to fire at him but the gun jammed.

James was subsequently arrested and taken to the Spanish Town Police Station.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway faction of the Clansman Gang.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.