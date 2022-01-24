Emergency matters only at Kingston and St Andrew Family Court

Court Administration Division is reporting that the Kingston & St Andrew Family Court remains open for emergency matters only.

The court was closed last week Monday because of COVID-19 cases among staff members.

Emergency matters include children in conflict with the law, maintenance matters (where children are approaching the age of 18 and an extension is being sought), domestic violence matters and matters under the Child Care and Protection Act.

Members of the public are also reminded that they can report cases of domestic violence at the nearest police station.

The judiciary is encouraging all Jamaicans to obey the COVID-19 protocols to reduce the rate of infection.

For further information, persons may contact the division at 876-754-8337 or toll-free at 1-888-429-5269 or via email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.

