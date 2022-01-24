JLP urges gov't to engage banks over fee increases

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has issued a statement calling for the Government to urgently engage the banking sector in light new and impending bank fee increases.

JLP Deputy General Secretary, Richard Creary says Jamaicans cannot afford an increase at this time.

"We have heard the concerns of the Jamaican people and are urging the Government to work with the banks to find ways to avoid any increases at this time," he said.

The JLP now forms the government.

According to Creary, the pandemic has added significant pressures on citizens and small businesses.

"Increases in bank fees at this time may be viewed as unconscionable," he said.

Opposition Member of Parliament Fitz Jackson has been leading calls for legislative changes that would address the issue of exorbitant bank fees.

In the meantime, the JLP said the Government must move to deal with issues related to service delivery from the banks.

"It is recognised by the JLP that the banks did indeed make significant concessions at the beginning of the pandemic, but ... the pandemic is indeed not over," said Creary.

