Man killed near canal in Spanish Town
Published:Monday | January 24, 2022 | 4:55 PM
A man was shot and killed in Eltham Phase 3 in Spanish Town, St Catherine this afternoon.
He is yet to be identified.
It is reported that about 1:00 p.m. residents heard explosions in the vicinity of a National Water Commission pump station in the community and called the police.
Upon their arrival, the man's body was found on a dirt track near a canal with multiple gunshot wounds.
The body was removed to the morgue.
- Rasbert Turner
