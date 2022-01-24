Man killed near canal in Spanish Town

A man was shot and killed in Eltham Phase 3 in Spanish Town, St Catherine this afternoon.

He is yet to be identified.

It is reported that about 1:00 p.m. residents heard explosions in the vicinity of a National Water Commission pump station in the community and called the police.

Upon their arrival, the man's body was found on a dirt track near a canal with multiple gunshot wounds.

The body was removed to the morgue.

- Rasbert Turner

