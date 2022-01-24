More guns found at National Stadium east police operation

At least two more guns have been found by the police today in the operation at the National Stadium East field on Mountain View Avenue in St Andrew.

Yesterday, the police recovered a shotgun, an AK 47 rifle, and a UZI sub machine that were buried on the grounds.

At the time, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said the seizure was part of the police's anti-gang initiative.

He added that the find was made based on intelligence received by the police.

Bailey has vowed that all weapons hidden at the complex will be found.

The police are reminding members of the public to report guns, drugs and wanted persons anonymously to Crime Stop at 311.

