754 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more fatalities

Some 754 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 121,436.

Of the new infections, 461 are women and 293 are men, with ages ranging from 42 days and 99 years.

A total of 2,812 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has moved to 46%

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 187

* St Catherine - 136

* St James - 76

* St Elizabeth - 71

* Westmoreland - 68

* St Mary - 45

* St Thomas - 33

* Manchester - 28

* Trelawny - 24

* Clarendon - 22

* Hanover - 21

* Portland - 27

* St Ann - 16

Meanwhile, 10 more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,609.

The deceased are:

* A 90-year-old man from St Catherine.

* A 71-year-old woman from St Catherine.

* A 62-year-old male from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation.

* A 76-year-old man from St Catherine>

* An 82-year-old female from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation.

* An 81-year-old woman from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation.

* A 57-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation.

* A 96-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation.

* A 93-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

* A 59-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between March 2021 and January 2022.

In the meantime, there were 88 more recoveries, increasing the total to 68,551.

Some 559 persons are in hospital with 117 being moderately ill, 60 severely ill and 24critically ill.

And 24,517 persons are at home in quarantine.

