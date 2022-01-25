COVID containment measures further extended

Prime Minister Andrew Holness this afternoon told Parliament that all COVID-19 containment measures will be further extended until February 11.

Among other things, the daily curfew will continue to run from 10 p.m to 5 a.m.

Holness stated that the Government will continue to monitor the COVID-19 infection rate to determine if there could be any adjustments soon.

"We are moving forward with our economy. Wi not locking it down again. What has to be the case is that if we are going to come out of this pandemic, every Jamaican must act responsibly," he said.

Meanwhile, Holness told Parliament that genome sequencing tests have confirmed that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is in Jamaica.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Of 43 samples tested, 40 were confirmed to be the omicron variant.

The samples were collected from December 21 to 24, 2021.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.