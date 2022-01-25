Growth & Jobs | Mutual funds are ideal for wealth creation

As investors seek to create wealth in 2022, one financial adviser is urging them to explore other financial options, such as mutual funds, for creating generational wealth.

“Mutual funds are deemed as some of the most ideal investments tools for wealth creation, with features such as dividend reinvestment, asset diversification, and its dollar-cost averaging effect. Mutual funds will continue to be a better pick for investors,” said Marissa Williams, financial adviser at JN Fund Managers, a member company of The Jamaica National Group.

Mutual funds are pooled investments that allow investors to experience a more diversified approach to yielding greater returns on their money. This professionally managed investment instrument is recommended globally due to its flexible and secure features.

Williams noted that this investment option is tailored to suit just about any type of investor.

“Mutual funds give you the option of investing in various asset classes, such as stocks and bonds, among other investments. This flexibility in mutual fund investment means security and diversification as a vehicle for wealth creation.

“Despite the risk appetite of an individual, there is a JN mutual fund to match any risk profile,” she explained.

The financial adviser pointed out that the advantages of having a mutual fund investment, as opposed to stocks or other investment instruments, are that mutual funds are professionally managed and, as such, are hassle-free for the average investor.

She noted that other benefits include diversification of the investment and a higher security level guaranteed through pooled fund investments, which means lower risk.

“Mutual funds offer economies of scale, which means reduced transaction costs for investors. They are less volatile in comparison to buying stocks or bond directly,” she added.

Williams said persons can invest in mutual funds by contacting their broker/investment company or establishing a mutual fund investment account.

She pointed out that the JN mutual funds attract the lowest fees among all collective investment schemes in Jamaica, including zero front-end loads. Lower fees provide investors with better returns, other things being equal. She also noted

that the best performing funds were the Global US Dollar Fixed Income Fund, which posted the highest return for 2020 of 6.55 per cent in US dollars terms, while the Local Money Market Fund posted the best return at 5.02 per cent for 2021.

