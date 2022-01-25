Immigration Corner | Should I exclude my lying sister from my application?

Dear Miss Powell,

I am planning to apply to live in Canada. It looks like a simple application, and I think I can handle it on my own. However, I have just one issue that I’m not sure how to handle. I want to know if the Canadian government contacts your relatives when you apply.

I have a sister living there, but we are not on good terms. She keeps telling lies about me, and I’ve come to a point where I just think it’s best if we have no association with each other. Worse, she thinks she is better than the rest of us in Jamaica, and so I’m very reluctant to add her name to my application. I would really like to mention her, but I’m just worried that she may be spiteful and tell them lies about me if they call her. Should I mention her? Or is it best to leave her off.

I would love the extra points, but I’m worried about what lies she may tell to get my application rejected. What do you think?

– AN

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Dear AN,

The application process for most of Canada’s immigration programmes appears simple on the government’s website. However, there could be serious consequences for misrepresentation, making mistakes or omitting relevant information, which could be detrimental to your permanent or temporary resident application.

Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will require all the names and contact information of your parents, spouse, children, siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles when you apply. It is safe to assume that they will check the validity of your application.

Your relatives’ information is relevant to the issue of your ability to successfully integrate into the Canadian society. Usually, when an individual has a family member in Canada, it is easier to settle and participate in society with the support of your family members. Studies have found that new immigrants with relatives usually have a shorter assimilation period, as they are more quickly able to put their knowledge and skill to use and to start contributing to the Canadian economy.

Additionally, the names of your family member may be used to assist the authorities to confirm your identity, as well as used as a part of their security checks to evaluate if you, or anyone in your family, are a threat to persons in Canada.

Did you think about the fact that your sister may have included your name on her application when she applied to become a permanent resident? It does not matter if you are half, full or adopted siblings. The information must be provided.

FIVE-YEAR BAN

You cannot lie on your application. All questions must be answered truthfully. Failure to provide your sister’s details will be seen as misrepresentation and that has a penalty of a five-year ban from entering Canada. Even after the ban has been lifted, there could be long-term effects on any future applications to live, work, study or visit Canada.

I know that you may be hesitant to include information about your sister because of your current relationship; however, you are obliged to give IRCC all the information that is requested in the application or face the risk of your application being denied and being banned for misrepresentation.

If you are granted an invitation to apply for permanent residence, you will be required to provide proof of your sister’s status and residence in Canada. Although there are ways to deal with not having access to this information, you want your application to be as simple as possible, to avoid delay.

You indicate that she tells lies about you. What are these lies? Are they detrimental to your application? Can you prove that her allegations are in fact lies? Whatever negative thing she may have to say, may not have any bearing on your application.

I recommend that you seek the help of your parents or someone else to mediate, or assist you with reconciling with your sister. Do it not just for the application process, but for the sake of peace in the family. You can both be a source of comfort and support to each other, especially during these challenging times.

Deidre S. Powell is an immigration lawyer, mediator and notary public who is a member of the Ontario Law Society, Canada, and the General Legal Council, Jamaica. You may connect with her via www.deidrepowell.com, or WhatsApp or call 613-695-8777. You may also request a Zoom/telephone consultation with her via her website.