Jamaica Broilers supports face-to-face learning at St Catherine schools

Representatives from across the Jamaica Broilers Group headed into their communities on Thursday, January 20, to hand over items to principals and teachers at early childhood schools within the St Catherine area. The company’s efforts were in support of the resumption of face-to-face classes and were sparked by the schools’ need to become compliant with COVID-19 safety guidelines established by the Ministry of Education.

The beneficiaries of this round of donations were High House Basic School, Holy Ghost Power Early Childhood Institution and Ruby Madden KIDS Basic School. While each school had specific needs, generally, requests included COVID-19 protocol signs, face masks for the children, and sanitisers. Additionally, some schools requested step closure garbage bins and educational materials, among other items.

In a handover exercise to the Holy Ghost Power Early Childhood Institution, Danah Cameron, group public relations manager at the company, noted that the focus on basic schools was intentional for this first effort and that investigations into the needs of the company’s primary-school neighbours are ongoing. She further highlighted the positive impact that the return of face-to-face learning will have on the children and the economy.

“We are fully supportive of face-to-face learning. Our children have been home for so long, which often compromises Mommy’s and sometimes Daddy’s ability to go out to work. Schools reopening also allows us to establish safe spaces for children to interact, learn and develop social skills,” said Cameron.

Acting principal at High House Basic School, Nadisha Moore, specifically requested a 400-gallon water tank, as she expressed that this was a requirement from the Ministry of Health and Wellness to ensure that a back-up water supply exists within the school, should the need arise. The tank was facilitated through the Hi-Pro division of the Jamaica Broilers Group and presented by Hi-Pro Ace Supercentre’s Retail Manager Sherrae Black.

As is typical for the group, the schools selected for this leg of their giveback were among their neighbours in the vicinity of Old Harbour Road, St Catherine. Steve Palmer, general operations manager, the Best Dressed Chicken Processing Plant, who presented items to Ruby Madden KIDS Basic School, noted that the company views the neighbouring community as an extension of its operations and, therefore, a key component of its social responsibility.

“We don’t operate independently of the community. You’ll find that a number of persons who work at the plant have come through this little school here,” Palmer said of the Ruby Madden KIDS Basic School.