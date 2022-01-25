Jamaica slips one place in global corruption ranking

Jamaica has slipped one place on the 2021 Transparency International corruption ranking.

In the list released last night, Jamaica fell to 70th in 2021 from 69th out of 180 countries in 2020.

However, its corruption perception index (CPI) remained at 44, where 0 is considered highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

Jamaica also remained the fifth most corrupt country in the Caribbean behind Haiti, Dominican Republic, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Barbados was deemed the least corrupt country in the region with a score of 65 out of 100 and a ranking of 29th out of 180 countries.

SEE: Full list - 2021 Corruption Perception Index

Transparency International said, two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 CPI revealed that corruption levels remain at a standstill worldwide.

For the first time, the CPI offered a comprehensive look at a decade of corruption.

“Overall, the CPI shows that control of corruption has stagnated or worsened in 86 percent of countries over the last decade,” a section of the report read.

For the period 2012 to 2021, Jamaica's CPI ranged between 38 and 44.

During the past five years, Jamaica's CPI was consistently 44, with the exception of 2019 when it dipped to 43.

Here's how assessed Caribbean countries appear in the ranking:​

The Bahamas

Rank: 30th

Score: 64

Barbados

Rank: 30th

​Score: 64

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Rank: 39th

​Score: 59

Dominica

Rank: 45th

​Score: 55

St Lucia

Rank: 42nd

​Score: 56

Grenada

Rank: 52nd

​Score: 53

Cuba

Rank: 64th

​Score: 46

Jamaica

Rank: 70th

​Score:​ 44

Guyana

Rank: 87th

​Score: 39

Trinidad and Tobago

Rank: 82nd

​Score: 41

Dominican Republic

Rank: 128th

Score: 30

Haiti

Rank: 164th

​Score:​ 20

- Judana Murphy

